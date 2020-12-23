The members of Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary have spent the past nine months on hands-on/boots-on-the-ground projects to meet the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rotarian volunteers have contributed hundreds of hours of prepping food in the school kitchens, organizing bags of food for pick-up by families who have asked for it, and helping to deliver it by riding the school buses delivering food to needy families or jumping in their own cars to deliver the much-appreciated bags to families during vacation times.
Scott Wagner, food service director for the Champlain Valley School District said, “The Rotary Club of Shelburne, Charlotte and Hinesburg has been awesome. They really embraced the idea of helping us feed children during the pandemic and have become essential workers for us. The people are very caring and hardworking and have worked tons of hours packaging meals, prepping food, serving meals, delivering meals and riding along with our district buses to run meals to people’s front doors.”
Scott continued, “They are great people and we really could not have served over 133,370 free meals to children 18 and under since July when they started working with us. It is all about helping people and feeding people for us, and the Rotary Club has been right there with us as partners. I hope we can continue to work together long after the pandemic is over.”
And lots more service
A team of Rotarians also weeded, watered and harvested vegetables in the Charlotte School garden in the summer and delivered their crop to the Charlotte School kitchen to be turned into nutritious meals for students.
Recognizing the importance of exercise to the physical and mental health of the community in the time of pandemic, Rotarians answered a call for help from RaceVermont at Shelburne Athletic Club who were offering races of various lengths in several locations, and needed extra helpers to ensure the strict safety guidelines were followed.
A good demonstration of this service was a foggy September morning when several masked Rotarians helped out at Race Vermont’s 5K -10K- Half Marathon. They parked cars, organized the racers line up in small groups 6 ft. apart, started them at 10 second intervals, and helped hand out water and medals after they finished.
There were many more Rotary community beneficial projects such as Rotarians picking up trash on US 7 in Charlotte and on Harbor Road in Shelburne in May and Rotarians and family members cleaned the cattails and weeds out of the water garden in the Shelburne Town Center in May.
Members of Charlotte Shelburne Hinesburg Rotary also bring other talents to the support of good project in their communities. Last year they helped with the construction of the new Beach Attendant Hut at Charlotte Beach.
Join in the fun … and hard work
Rotary really does offer so many good reasons to get involved. There are the traditional weekly meetings with good food, companionship and interesting speeches, and there are also many ways to be involved, as members or as valued volunteers, and anyone interested should go to the Rotary website: RotaryclubofCSH.org or to FaceBook for all the details.
