With education going to remote connections and everything digital, Julia Beerworth decided she wanted to go old school with her students.
Real old school. As in writing letters.
And snail mailing them.
Even before students switched to remote learning, much of their time was spent online, but now it’s been a virtual explosion – literally.
“A lot of their day is filled with doing online worksheets. I wanted to do something out of the box that gets them offline,” said Beerworth. “And some of the students have limited online access.”
Another thing was bugging her.
She has elderly neighbors where she lives in Charlotte. Before the coronavirus contagion, she would visit with them regularly.
“Now, we visit on FaceTime,” Beerworth said. “And I’ve been reading about how isolation has an impact on the elderly.”
Maybe there was a way to get her Vergennes Union High social studies students working on something where they wouldn’t be staring at a screen, a way to help out her own neighbors and also a way to work on her students “transferable skills.”
Transferable skills are required for graduation. “They’re skills like communication that go beyond the textbook, that are more practical. One of those skills is to build community connections,” she said.
Beerworth’s assignment was for her 120 students to write a letter to an elderly person. Some of her students have written letters to their own grandparents, many have written to a senior residential facility in Vergennes.
At least two of her students have written to Beerworth’s neighbors.
The assignment was due last week, so many of the letters are just arriving. Two of her students – Siobhan Eagan and Kobe Kessler – wrote to Beerworth’s next-door neighbors Ronald and Waverly Perdum and shared their letters with their teacher by email.
Siobhan wrote to Waverly Perdum. Siobhan said her letter included questions about the Holocaust and the Civil Rights Movement. She wanted to know if Waverly Perdum had “seen a shift in society.”
“And I asked has she ever seen peace in our society,” said Siobhan. “I can only remember two presidencies. It’s just weird I’ve never seen a peaceful society.”
In her letter, Siobhan told Waverly that she’s been going on runs to take her mind off things.
“I still do not think it has hit me that I will not be returning to high school. I am still hoping for a graduation and one last chance to see friends before we all go our separate ways.” the high school senior wrote.
Beerworth, who previously taught at Champlain Valley Union High School, said, “It’s therapeutic for these students to write about what they’re doing. They’ve sent me separate emails saying, ‘Thanks so much for asking me to do this.’ The intention is to give kids the opportunity to reflect on the work.”
She feels like the letter writing spurs her students to think beyond textbooks or educational standards.
“They may not know all of the Supreme Court cases that are in my curriculum,” Beerworth said. “But they will know other skills – writing skills, making connections with other people. Everything in life depends on learning how to connect with other people.”
‘I want to someday meet a wild penguin’
In his letter to Ronald Perdum, Kobe, who is a junior talked about the values of learning to relate to other people as a way of growing as a person and of storytelling as a way of experiencing the world.
Kessler wrote: “I want to tell people stories, I want to laugh, I want to make music, and I also want to someday meet a wild penguin.”
Ronald Perdum said he really liked getting a letter. He misses this form of communication. He thinks it’s been maybe 15 years since he last got an actual letter.
He’s been ruminating about what he’ll write to Kobe. He was thinking about telling about him living through another epidemic,
Ronald Perdum during World War II when he was 10 years old, he caught polio.
“I was lucky enough. My mother took me to our regular general practitioner. Fortunately, he recognized the symptoms of polio when a lot of doctors did not recognize it,” he said. “So right away, they took me to a major hospital.”
The twice-a-day treatment consisted of taking strips of wool blankets soaked in water that “was hotter than hell,” putting them on the afflicted areas and then wrapping it in muslin, Ronald Perdum said. “When they dropped a hot blanket on you, there wasn’t much you could do but holler.”
Even though it was 75 years ago, Ronald remembers that he was in the hospital for three weeks and three days.
He’s pretty sure that he caught it from swimming at a beach on Long Island where his family lived. It was a beach where his family didn’t go swimming, but he was visiting with a friend, whose family took them there.
“I got home that day and I didn’t feel so good,” Ronald said.
The treatment must have worked pretty well because he didn’t have any permanent physical damage. He was told that the only thing that changed is he was more nervous than before.