At its March 27 meeting, the Shelburne Selectboard honored the life of Marty Illick, a prominent advocate in the community.

Ilick, 70, and her husband, 71-year-old Terrence Dinnan, died in a waterway accident on Lewis Creek April 19. Illick spent decades of her life advocating for the creek as a founder of the Lewis Creek Association and the Chair of the Shelburne Stormwater Advisory Committee.

“Marty was a force of nature. She was indomitable in her vision and advocacy for environmental conservation,” chair Jerry Storey said.

The board members, along with close coworkers and friends of Illick, spoke about the tenacity and kindness she brought to her advocacy work that will be missed dearly by the community.

“She’s going to be missed incredibly. She was somebody who was always there when you needed her. She was kind and gentle and forceful and it’s a rare person who can be that,” said Gail Albert, the chair of the Natural Resources and Conservation Committee who worked closely with Illick.

In 2017, Illick was honored with the GMP-Zetterstrom environmental award, from Green Mountain Power, for her long-time work in the conservation of Lewis Creek.

“Without her education and advocacy, I can’t imagine where we’d all be collectively in the LePlatt basic,” selectboard Member Kate Lalley said.

In other action, Ron Smith, a principal for Shelburne’s current auditor, RHR Smith and Company from Buxton, Maine, spoke about the town’s audit since June 30, 2020.

Smith said the town’s fund balance has doubled over the last year from about $1 million to about $2 million. Considering the pandemic, Smith said that the town is in a good financial position but could make improvements.

An improvement Smith suggested to the board was for the town to set aside more money for infrastructure maintenance, specifically with the water and sewer systems.

Peter Frankenburg, Shelburne’s Finance Director, said that he is aware the town must also complete bank reconciliations in a timelier manner each month to track cash flow better, but must reassign internally or hire more help to do so.

The board approved the renewal of RHR Smith and Company’s contract with the town for two additional years.

The board also authorized the grant application for rescue squad repairs. The town applied for $24,500 for the project that would go towards much needed repairs for the Shelburne Rescue building.

Several budget items from the 2020/2021 fiscal year, deferred because the pandemic, were restored. The total amount restored was $213,000 split amongst five town departments and committees:

• $2,000 for Selectboard expenses.

• $20,000 was released to the Parks and Recreation Committee to be placed in their reserve fund.

• $10,000 to be restored for the tree conservation project at the Tree Committee’s request. The project’s goal is for emerald ash borer management, a beetle that has infected many trees in Shelburne.

• Authorized the highway department’s request to restore $20,000 to capital improvements, $5,000 to street and caution lights and $175,000 to retreatment of roads.

• Authorized the releasement of $3,500 to annual marine services and $2,500 to incentives for the fire department.