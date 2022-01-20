In the fourth quarter of 2021 Richmond Rescue went on 310 calls and transported 166 patients for a transport rate of 53 percent.
The average for this period in the last three years was 167 calls and 100 transports and a transport rate of 60 percent. This quarter was much busier than past years because Richmond Rescue is temporarily providing ambulance service to the towns of Hinesburg and St. George while the fire department gets its new ambulance in service.
Thirty-six volunteers actively participated in operations, contributing a total of 6,071 hours on duty.
On average the rescue service left the station in 1 minute and 43 seconds and arrived on scene in 13 minutes.
Richmond Rescue went on 93 calls in Richmond, 79 in Hinesburg, 24 in Huntington, 20 in St. George, 13 in Bolton — one at Bolton Valley Resort — 10 in Jericho, one in Starksboro and 21 on I-89, and assisted agencies in Essex, Underhill and Williston. The busiest day of the week was Monday (49) and the quietest day was Sunday (40). Daytime (6 a.m. to 6 p.m.) accounted for 183 calls while nights totaled 127.
In the fourth quarter the squad was able to respond to 11 calls with the second truck while the primary truck was on another call. This means that instead of waiting for an ambulance from Williston or University of Vermont, the team was able to respond with no delay.
Of 166 transports, we transported 16 patients with lights and sirens activated, reserving their use for the most critical patients. The difference in transport time with lights and sirens is only about three minutes faster.
Since Richmond Rescue began its E911 sign program it has made 940 reflective address signs, which help to quickly locate addresses. Order one richmondrescue.org/E911sign.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.