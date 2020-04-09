At least one of the four declared candidates for governor of Vermont has made changes to their strategy for campaigning and fundraising because of the COVID-19 quarantine, embracing online platforms to connect with voters.
David Zuckerman
Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman, P/D-Hinesburg, has begun holding telephone Town Hall press conferences and virtual concerts.
On Wednesday, March 25, he held a conference call on health issues related to the virus, answering questions with Nurse Deb Snell of the University of Vermont Medical Center and Dr. Paul Reiss of Evergreen Family Health Group.
On Wednesday, April 8, he was scheduled to have a second telephone conference on food security.
On Thursday evening, April 2, the Zuckerman campaign’s first virtual concert was held with Jon Gailmor of Eden performing.
In his introduction Zuckerman said he’d first seen Gailmor perform when he was at summer camp in the 1980s. He cited Gailmor’s many performances for school children, delivering the devotional for the opening session of the Vermont House of Representatives and “being chosen as Vermont’s representative to perform at the 25th anniversary of the Kennedy Center.”
“Music is a vital part of every community and can bring connection, comfort and relief to those who create, listen, sing along and dance,” Zuckerman said in a press release announcing the concert series. “I hope this activity will provide some relief from the stress, anxiety and worry many Vermonters are experiencing right now.”
The Zuckerman campaign said it will be streaming a different musical act from Vermont at 7:30 p.m. every Thursday.
Next up: folk and blue singer/songwriter Julie Winn of Burlington this Thursday, April 9; DJ Craig Mitchell on April 16; Linda Bassick on April 23; and Pitz Quattrone on April 30. All of the virtual concerts are schedule to begin at 7:30 p.m.
A virtual children’s concert was scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 8.
Because of the global health crisis Zuckerman’s campaign had suspended its email fundraising. His campaign website is zuckermanforvt.com.
“We have not put out special fundraising askes in emails. We haven’t felt it was appropriate,” he said. “People are bombarded with so much right now.”
But the virtual concerts do include an ask for donations. Zuckerman said any donations received will be split between the performers and his campaign.
John Klar
Republican candidate John Klar, of Brookfield said, because he has low name recognition, coronavirus hasn’t had much effect on his campaign strategy, even though many campaign events have been canceled.
He lamented the cancellation of a debate that had been scheduled for Monday, March 30, with opponents Zuckerman and Rebecca Holcombe.
“That’s very discouraging as an insurgent. Nobody knows who I am and the chief issue for me is if people are going to accept or reject my message,” Klar said. “First they have to have heard it.”
He said he had been complaining because the mainstream media hasn’t given him a voice.
“I’m not a right-wing extremist. If I were, they would be giving me a big voice. If I were out there demeaning gay people and transgender people, everything they’d like me to do, calling on everybody to walk behind Donald Trump, they’d be giving me all kinds of coverage,” Klar said.
Klar said his fundraising had been going pretty well before the COVID-19 crisis hit, since then it’s dried up.
Knocking on doors, shaking hands and meeting people face-to-face would have been his strategy of choice for overcoming his lack of name recognition – if it hadn’t been scuttled by COVID-19.
Now, one of his primary tactics to increase his visibility and spread his message is via press releases. He said he’d recently sent out a release calling on the government to restrict people traveling to Vermont from New York City which had gotten “3,000 hits in 24 hours.”
“Even before this crisis, I would have distributed it to a press contact list and they would probably largely have ignored it like they have my other press releases. And then we would try to get some mileage on Facebook or email lists.”
He has been working to grow his email newsletter lists through his website johnklarforvermont.com.
Patrick Winburn
Yard signs are a big part of Pat Winburn’s campaign strategy, particularly in this area of the state where he’s not well known, he said.
As another candidate looking to increase his name recognition, the virus has not changed the campaign strategy of the Democratic candidate from Bennington very much either, Winburn said.
“I’ve been making phone calls today,” he said by phone on Saturday, April 4.
The primary election is scheduled for Aug. 11, and Winburn is reasonably confident it will happen then.
He said a couple weeks ago he had participated in an online forum sponsored by the Washington County Democrats on Zoom. He knew that Zuckerman and Holcombe had participated.
Although other candidates had participated, he wasn’t sure who because his Zoom wasn’t working. He’d had to participate by phone.
Winburn said he is scheduled to participate in a breakfast forum on June 15 in Brattleboro. He thinks they may have returned to traditional campaigning by then.
Like Klar, Winburn said he hadn’t seen much change in the success of his fundraising – but he hadn’t planned to rely on fundraising anyway.
“I am pretty much self-funded and have been since the beginning because I’m an unknown and I’m going to have to get my name out and get my message out,” Winburn said.
The bulk of his campaign funds are the $100,000 he put into his campaign. He’s spent about $75,000 of that on media. Probably the most visible of his media buys is his TV commercials, featuring his dog Alfie.
So, the virus crisis hasn’t had a lot of impact on the things Winburn had planned to do for his campaign. He does use his website winburn2020.com to campaign.
“It’s pretty much business as usual,” he said. “I’m ready for a second act. I may be 64 now, but I’m about to start my new career as a governor of Vermont. And I intend to win.”
Other candidates
Republican Gov. Phil Scott of Berlin has not officially announced that he is running for re-election, but it is generally assumed he will seek another term. He has taken campaign donations and the website Phil Scott for Governor (philscott.org) has collected endorsements.
He hasn’t been holding formal campaign events or fundraising that might have changed in response to the pandemic.
Repeated calls to Democratic candidate Rebecca Holcombe of Norwich were not returned by press time.