In Hinesburg, Phil Pouech bested Sarah Toscano for a chance to serve in the Vermont Legislature’s Chittenden-4 House district, while Chea Waters Evans, who ran unopposed, won election to the Chittenden-5 district representing Charlotte and a small slice of neighboring Hinesburg.
Democrat Pouech won with 1,683 votes over his Republican challenger, who had 643 votes.
“First, I want to thank my opponent for running a respectful campaign. There are a number of issues in the Legislature, but I plan to work hard and expect to put in a good amount of time — whatever it takes to learn how to be the best representative. A big problem is affordable housing and a way to have an affordable transition to renewable energy and another big piece is affordable child care. Three things off the top of my head we need to take care of,” said Pouech, a member of the Hinesburg Selectboard and Hinesburg resident of 36 years.
Evans, meanwhile, earned 1787 votes — cruising to an easy victory. Evans, the longtime journalist and resident of Charlotte, upset 12-year-incumbent Rep. Michael Yantachka for the town’s seat in the Vermont House of Representatives in the August primary election after campaigning on Prop 5 and abortion.
She used Yantachka’s yes, no, and then yes vote on Proposal 5, which would enshrine the right to abortion in the state Constitution, as evidence for the need for new blood in the House district.
“I’m so grateful that the people of Charlotte and Hinesburg trusted me to represent them in Montpelier. One of my new colleagues told me this is the largest group of new representatives they’ve had. I think it’s going to be really exciting to add new energy and new ideas, and I’m just ready to get to work. My door is always open if anyone wants to talk,” said Evans.
Chittenden County’s Democratic Southeast Senate trio, meanwhile, cruised to an easy victory. Incumbents Thomas Chittenden, Virginia Lyons and Kesha Ram Hinsdale easily bested two Republican challengers — Rohan St. Marthe and Dean Rolland.
Hinsdale took the lead with 30,923 votes, followed by Chittenden with 25,689 and Lyons with 24,202. Republican challenger Rolland garnered only 8,537 votes, followed by St. Marthe with 6,853.
Charlotte residents also voted on another ballot item regarding proposed amendments to the town’s land use regulations. The proposed amendments address legislatively mandated changes, clarification to existing rules (no policy change), proposed new or changed policies and standards (phase one), and miscellaneous minor technical updates and revised definitions.
The six articles on the ballot passed and will move on to the second phase of updates that could be voted on as early as Town Meeting Day.
Meanwhile, voters also approved $22 million for the Chittenden Solid Waste District to build a new state-of-the-art recycling facility.
The current facility in Williston serves every town in Chittenden County and is wildly over capacity, processing 48,000 tons of materials in a facility equipped to handle only 25,000 tons a year.
Making history
Vermont voters made a historic first this election cycle, sending a woman to Congress for the first time in state history.
Becca Balint, the president pro tempore of the Vermont Senate, beat out five challengers for election to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Balint won with 175,228 votes, Republican Liam Madden following behind with 77,960 votes. Independent candidate Ericka Redic garnered 12, 529 votes. Independents Matt Druzba got 5,677 votes, followed by Luke Talbot with 4,410, and Adam Ortiz with 3,363.
Balint’s win came as little surprise to anyone — she won against her real competition during the August Democratic primary, when she beat out Lt. Gov. Molly Gray. Her only competition this time around, Liam Madden, revealed in October during WVMT’s talk radio program Morning Drive that he routed donations to his own campaign through his family members to gain access to primary debates — a move campaign finance experts have said is likely illegal.
Statewide proposals, races
In U.S. Senate election, Democrat Peter Welch won by a landslide with the victory being called nearly an hour after polls closed. Welch’s triumph comes with 195,119 votes against Republican contender Gerald Malloy, who received less than half of Welch’s winning numbers, with 80,028 votes.
Vermont voters also approved an amendment, commonly referred to as Proposal 5, to enshrine “personal reproductive autonomy” — including the right to choose or refuse abortion, contraception or sterilization — in the state Constitution.
Statewide, 206,789 votes in favor were cast, along with 62,466 votes against.
Voters also approved Proposal 2, also known as Article 1, with 232,147 votes. The amendment was meant to clarify language on Vermont’s prohibition on slavery and indentured servitude. Vermont was the first state to abolish slavery, but advocates say its current language allows for a loophole that permits forced labor by people convicted of certain crimes.
Vermonters cast 232,147 votes in favor of the amendment, and 29,506 votes against.
Incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s 200,715 votes paves the way for his fourth term as Vermont’s top executive.
Scott faced what some operatives and pundits claimed would be a contest from Democrat Brenda Siegel, but she ultimately only got 67,848 votes.
The rest of the statewide ballot saw David Zuckerman win election as lieutenant governor, Mike Pieciak for state treasurer; Sarah Copeland Hanzas for secretary of state; Doug Hoffer for auditor of accounts and Charity R. Clark for attorney general — all Democrats.
In Chittenden County Gregory J. Glennon won his race for probate judge, with Suzanne Brown and Connie Cain Ramsey winning for assistant judge, Sarah George for state’s attorney, Dan Gamelin for sheriff and Michael R. Major for high bailiff.
