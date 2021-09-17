Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a woman whose body was found today in Lake Champlain in Charlotte.
At about 10 a.m. Friday, troopers from the Williston Barracks responded to Point Bay Marina in Charlotte for a report of a missing person.
An off-duty firefighter fishing on the lake around 9:30 a.m. told troopers he located an elderly man experiencing mental distress alone on a sailboat off the shore of Cedar Island.
U.S. Coast Guard responded from Burlington and towed the 29-foot sailboat and the man to shore.
Another boater called 911 to report finding a body at about 10 a.m. off Cedar Island, where the Coast Guard and Charlotte Volunteer Fire Department found the woman’s body.
State police determined that the woman and man, both in their 70s, left Charlotte together Thursday night on the sailboat but never returned to the marina.
State police, including detectives with the criminal division and troopers with the field force division, are investigating the incident.
At this time, police believe the woman fell overboard and drowned and say there is no evidence to suggest the incident is suspicious.
The woman’s body was taken to the chief medical examiner’s office in Burlington for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. The man was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center for evaluation.
The names are being withheld pending notification of relatives.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Vermont State Police in Williston at 802-878-7111.
