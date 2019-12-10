The estranged wife of a former Williston man, who was gunned down in a remote section of Hinesburg five months ago, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10, on charges of aiding in the commission of a felony – first degree murder – and obstruction of justice.
Angela Auclair, 47, now of Bristol, was taken into custody shortly after she appeared at the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston about a separate issue, Detective Capt. Scott Dunlap said.
A state judge ordered Auclair jailed without bail pending arraignment Wednesday morning at Vermont Superior Court in Burlington. Auclair arrived at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington shortly before 7 p.m. alienated
The bullet-riddled body of her husband, David Auclair, 45, was found on Gilman Road in Hinesburg about 10:40 p.m. July 11, state police said.
The investigation into the execution-styled homicide is continuing, police said.
Her son, Kory Lee George, 31, of Monkton, has pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington to two counts of possession of firearms as a convicted felon, including the homicide weapon – a stolen 9-mm Beretta.
A five-time convicted felon, George is being held without bail pending trial.
The obstruction charge leveled against his mother Tuesday alleges that Angela Auclair instructed at least one witness to the case to lie to investigators, police said. They would not say which witness.
“The investigation revealed a pre-planned and coordinated effort to burglarize a Colchester residence where a firearm was stolen and used in the killing of David Auclair just over one day after the burglary,” Detective Lt. J.P. Schmidt said in a news release.
Details of the coordinated effort were spelled out in federal court papers when George was arrested on the gun charge in early September.
Police say Auclair was lured to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot off Gilman Road, where he was shot nine times. It appeared Auclair, who had grease on his hands, tried to crawl under his gray 2017 GMC pickup truck to get away from the shooter, state police said.
The shooter left no casings behind at the crime scene, said state police, who are working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and other agencies on the case.
The stolen Beretta and the cellphone used to lure Auclair were recovered from the Lewis Creek off Tyler Bridge Road in Monkton 3 days after the homicide, police said in court papers. That is close to 116 Cattail Lane in Monkton, the former residence of David and Angela Auclair.
A fisherman is believed to have spotted the gun and other evidence in the water and alerted police.
State Police also recovered some slugs from the stolen gun that were test-fired at a Monkton home a few hours after the theft, police said. The Vermont Crime Lab has certified the bullets taken from Auclair’s body matched those test-fired from the Beretta, Detective Sgt. James Vooris said.
The Auclairs were in a rocky marriage and maintained separate bedrooms in their home, police have said. Angela Auclair would allow her boyfriend, John Turner, to come over to their home, federal court records show.
The night before the homicide, David Auclair and his estranged wife went out to dinner with a joint friend, James Synott, a retired airline pilot from Colchester, police said. While they were dining at the Lighthouse Restaurant in Colchester, George broke into Synott’s empty home on Arbor Lane to steal three guns and was seen carrying a bag as he fled, records show. The other two guns were not immediately recovered, prosecutors have said.
George was with his then-girlfriend (and now wife) Kirstin Stillwell, 18 and Auclair’s boyfriend, John Turner, before and after the break-in, police said. Video and electronic evidence shows George was dropped off near the Synott house, that it was entered, and George left about 10 minutes later, court records show.
Among the guns stolen was the 9-mm Beretta used to kill George’s stepfather the following night, police reported.
George also is charged with possession of a 12-gauge shotgun reported stolen from a camp in St. Lawrence County in upstate New York in the spring, police said.
Federal Magistrate Judge John Conroy has ruled George is both a risk to flee and danger to the community in part due to his significant criminal record, which includes a Massachusetts conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm in 2016, Conroy said. George is on state parole and a detainer has been filed.
Pre-trial motions were due Dec. 5, but Chief Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels was recently granted a 45-day extension, to Jan. 20, by Federal Judge Christina Reiss.
Desautels said while the gun case may appear to be straightforward, the underlying case of a homicide makes the preparation more complex. He said more time was needed to review the “exceptionally large volume” of materials the prosecution was sharing.
He noted additional search warrants have been obtained and executed. That has caused more information to be shared and reviewed.
While George faces only two federal gun charges currently, court records show that a large quantity of drugs and pills were seized Sept. 9, when authorities searched a black 2011 Harley Davidson motorcycle belonging to the defendant.
David Auclair had been listed as the legal owner of the motorcycle, but sometime in August the ownership changed to George and his mother, Angela Auclair, court papers show.
Both the homicide and gun investigations dovetailed into a drug case after investigators learned George was also involved in the unlawful drug sales of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) products, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Relations between family members for the victim and his estranged wife were strained, police have said. Five South Burlington Police officers responded to a report of a family fight following the funeral mass at St. John Vianney Catholic Church on July 20, Chief Shawn Burke said.
Williston and University of Vermont Police also both sent two additional officers to stand by as backup during the burial that followed at Resurrection Park Cemetery on Hinesburg Road, records show.