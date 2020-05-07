A St. George man is facing new drug charges following another raid at his home, state police said.
He was arrested six months ago, accused of manufacturing methamphetamine there.
Robert R. Russell Jr., 46, is due in Vermont Superior Court on July 14 to answer to charges of illegal possession of methamphetamine and illegal possession of fireworks, state police said.
Russell will also face a charge of violation of conditions of release in an October court case, charged for having a meth lab in his Birch Road trailer off VT RTE 2A, according to Vermont State Police Trooper Nicole Twamley.
A judge ordered him not to possess any drugs, she said.
Twamley said troopers assigned to the Williston barracks and members of the Vermont Hazmat Team executed search warrants for residences on Birch Rd and VT RTE 2A in St. George.
Russell lived in the RTE 2A house, the other on Birch Road was vacant but was owned by him.
The Birch Road residence was the scene of the earlier search warrant.
Also assisting at the scene were members of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Hinesburg Fire Department, the Vermont State Police Clandestine Lab team and its bomb squad.
Russell was held for questioning and soon after released on scene, police said.
During the search a substance believed to be methamphetamine was seized, along with fireworks, Twamley said.
The substance was tested on scene and was positive for methamphetamine, she said.
Russell was later issued a citation ordering him to face the charges in criminal court.
During the earlier case from last fall, both Russell and his wife, Deanna M. Russell, 46, were ordered into Vermont Superior Court, police said. The status of her case was unclear.
Methamphetamine is a highly addictive stimulant that can be explosive when improperly manufactured, officials said.
Lt. Robert Lucas, station commander at the Williston barracks, said last fall troopers received a tip from about the possible unlawful manufacturing of a controlled substance at 89 Birch Road.
Detective Sergeant Matthew Hill, who is assigned to the Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit, uncovered enough evidence to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
The house was safely cleared of hazardous materials, Hill said, and they were disposed of in accordance with established guidelines and procedures.