Aug. 18 at 1:50 a.m. Neil Freeman, 50, transient, was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended license and driving under the influence, fourth offense, and refusing a breathalyzer after police say they found him asleep in a vehicle with the engine running in a parking lot off Stella Road in Hinesburg.
Aug. 18 at 11:19 p.m., police arrested Patrick Christian, 39, of Charlotte, for driving under the influence, refusal, after stopping him for a motor vehicle violation on Old Hollow Road near the intersection with Four Winds Road in Ferrisburgh. Police said it was Christian’s third alleged DUI offense.
Aug. 19 at 12:15 a.m., Christopher Coleman, 45, of Charlotte, was arrested for driving under the influence, second offense, after he was stopped by police for a motor vehicle violation on Spear Street near the intersection with Guinea Road in Charlotte.
