Sept. 3 at 2:24 a.m., Dustin Anderson, 35, of Champlain, N.Y., was arrested for operating a motorcycle under the influence of drugs. Witnesses told police Anderson was driving erratically prior to crashing his motorcycle on Route 7 in Charlotte near Church Hill Road. A blood sample indicated he had drugs in his system at the time of the accident, according to police.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.