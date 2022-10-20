Sept. 3 at 2:24 a.m., Dustin Anderson, 35, of Champlain, N.Y., was arrested for operating a motorcycle under the influence of drugs. Witnesses told police Anderson was driving erratically prior to crashing his motorcycle on Route 7 in Charlotte near Church Hill Road. A blood sample indicated he had drugs in his system at the time of the accident, according to police.
