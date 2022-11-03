Oct. 28 at 11:23 p.m., police arrested Aaron Brunette, 31, of N. Andover, Mass., for driving under the influence, first offense, after police say he failed to negotiate a right-hand turn onto Lime Kiln Road in Charlotte, and his vehicle went off the road.
Most Popular
Articles
- Retail cannabis comes to Morristown
- Eugene E. Touchette
- Stowe soccer squad is a band of brothers
- Man arrested in rash of larcenies, police say
- Lamoille County Court report, week of Oct. 17
- Kozlowski strikes deal for misdemeanor charges
- Stowe middle school principal quits
- Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department statistics, Oct. 14-20
- Morristown Police Department statistics, Oct. 14-20
- Wolcott asks for ideas for future town-owned forestland
Images
Videos
Commented
Local & Social
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
Connect With Us
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Signup For Our Newsletter
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.