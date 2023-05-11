May 3 at 9:10 a.m., Abdisalan Sheikh-Bile, 24, of Winooski, was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, driving with a criminally suspended license and reckless endangerment after police were called to an accident at 26 Spear St., in Charlotte. Police said Sheikh-Bile had a 20-year-old passenger in the vehicle and was required to have an ignition-interlock device on his vehicle, which he did not.

