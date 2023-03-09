A St. Johnsbury man, Aaron Grzych, 28, was arrested for negligent operation and driving under the influence, first offense, after a two-car crash near Route 7 and State Park Road in Charlotte March 3 around 2:15 p.m. Police say Grzych was speeding while headed south on Route 7 and crossed over the centerline. He struck a utility pole, causing power lines to block the road, which were hit by a second car operated by a James Higdon, 54, of Sparta, N.J. No one was injured in the crash.
Route 7 was closed for a short period while emergency crews removed debris and the power lines from the road. Troopers were assisted by the Vergennes Police Department, Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte Rescue, Ferrisburgh Fire Department, Shelburne Fire Department and Green Mountain Power and AnyTime Towing.
March 5 at 3:41 p.m., David D. Darr, 64, of Waitsfield was arrested for driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, after police say he crashed into a tree on Baldwin Road in Hinesburg. He was uninjured but his 2015 Volvo XC60 was totaled. Troopers were assisted by Hinesburg Fire and Rescue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.