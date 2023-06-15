June 8 at 10:42 a.m., Michael Winters, 44, of Middlebury, was arrested for excessive speeding after police pulled Winters over while near the intersection of Route 7 and Lime Kiln Road in Charlotte. Police say radar tracked Winters going 88 in a 50-mph zone, which is 38 mph above the posted speed limit. Winters was also allegedly driving after civil license suspension.
June 10 at 11:13 p.m., Vermont State Police investigated an underage drinking party at a public town beach at 1371 Lake Rd. in Charlotte. Troopers found multiple juveniles on the property, several of whom were intoxicated, and troopers issued diversion paperwork for consumption of alcohol by a minor. Police are still investigating.
