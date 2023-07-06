Vermont State Police Blotter

This vehicle was destroyed in a fire caused by a crash on Dorset Street.

 Photo by Vermont State Police

June 26 at 12:39 p.m., police arrested Dustin Benoit, 28, of Hinesburg, for driving under the influence of intoxicants after being called to a single-vehicle accident scene on Dorset Street in Charlotte. Benoit’s 2022 Dodge Ram was fully engulfed in flames.

