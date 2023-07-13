On July 5 around 1:50 p.m., David Apowhid, 68, of Gansevoort, N.Y., noticed smoke coming from the tires on his tractor trailer while headed north on Route 7 in Charlotte. He turned into a pull-off near Patton Woods Road and a fire erupted in the truck’s back tire well. The trailer was carrying diesel fuel. The cause of the fire is being investigated by Department of Motor Vehicles. Apowhid was uninjured. Troopers were assisted by Charlotte Fire Department, Department of Motor Vehicles and Rick’s Towing.

