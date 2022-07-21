July 16 at 3:32 p.m., a Waitsfield man was arrested for driving under the influence, first offense, driving with a suspended license and negligent operation after troopers found his wrecked car near Thompsons Point Road in Charlotte. Tyler Brownlee, 37, left the scene of the one-car accident but officers soon located him, and he was screened after exhibiting signs of being impaired.
July 17 at 10:53, Vermont State Police troopers came to the aid of a motorist whose car hit a telephone pole between Hinesburg Road and Spear Street in Charlotte. The driver told police she looked back to see if she’d turned on the correct street before colliding with the pole. She was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center by Charlotte Fire Department for neck and arm injuries. Green Mountain Power was called out to assist with the pole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.