July 10, 9:48 p.m., police responded to a three-car accident near 1725 North Road in Hinesburg that resulted in serious injuries.
Police said a jeep driven by Billy Bennet, 43, of Hinesburg, broke down in the road. BJ Bennett, 20, parked close to the jeep, using his headlights to illuminate it in an attempt to get the vehicle back on the road. BJ Bennet was between the vehicles when Valerie Spadaccini, 72, of Hinesburg, who didn’t to see the disabled vehicle in the road, hit it from behind.
Bennett was pinned between the jeep and his truck and suffered a severe leg injury. Both men were taken to University of Vermont Medical Center.
Spadaccini and her passenger were treated at the scene.
Police said speed or impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information should contact Trooper Brandon Sweet at (802)878-7111.
