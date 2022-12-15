Dec. 6 at 1:55 p.m., after clocking a car on Route 116 in Hinesburg going 81 mph in a 50-mph zone, police cited Cyrus Gile, 60, of Starksboro, for excessive speed and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. The citation carries a penalty of $475 and two points on his license.
Dec. 8 at 5:01 p.m., police arrested Tabarreon Burris, 26, of Charlotte, for first-degree aggravated domestic assault and interference with access to emergency services. Burris was lodged at Northwest Correctional Facility. His bail was set at $2,500.
