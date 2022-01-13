Dec. 31, 12:43 p.m., police arrested Kelly A. Cromer, 55, of Greenville, S.C., for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs after she crashed her car near the intersection of Route 7 and Church Hill Road in Charlotte. Police say Cromer swerved into the other lane before leaving the road and ending up in a ditch. Troopers were assisted on scene by members of the Shelburne Police Department.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.