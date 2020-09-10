A head-on collision at the intersection of Church Hill Road and Route 7 killed two people Tuesday.
Around 4 p.m. on Sept. 9, a 2009 Toyota Tacoma driven by a 16-year-old from Atlanta crossed the center line on Route 7 and collided with a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Chester Hawkins, 73, of Ferrisburgh, Vermont State Police said.
Passenger Connie Hawkins, 72, of Ferrisburgh was pronounced dead at the scene.
Chester Hawkins was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.
The 16-year-old was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a release.
Route 7 was closed for a couple of hours while police took care of the scene.
All three of those involved were wearing their seatbelts.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
