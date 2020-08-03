Stowe, VT (05672)

Today

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Windy. Rain, heavy at times early. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 64F. ENE winds shifting to W at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.