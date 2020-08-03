A Hinesburg man is accused of driving while under the influence of drugs during a truck crash that killed two people on Friday.
Bayly LaRock, 20, was not wearing his seatbelt during the crash on Vermont 116 about 10:18 p.m. Friday, police said. He is due in Vermont Superior Court in Middlebury on Sept. 21, police said.
Dead are: Tracy Bedell, 21, of Starksboro and Robert Lowell, 18, of Huntington, police said, who were riding an all-terrain vehicle.
Bedell and Lowell were rushed to the University of Vermont Medical Center. where both died from their injuries.
Neither was wearing a helmet during the crash, State Trooper Sarah Ovchinnikoff reported.
While speaking with LaRock, police detected signs of impairment, Ovchinnikoff said. She said LaRock was subsequently screened and placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI (Drugs).
LaRock was transported to the Middlebury Police Department for processing. Police said they later released LaRock with a citation.
Ovchinnikoff said Bedell was westbound on Freedom Acres on the ATV and entered the northbound lane of Vermont 116.
LaRock was northbound on Vermont 116 and was unable to stop before striking the driver's side of the Bedell’s ATV, police said.
Both vehicles ended up in a ditch off the southbound lane of the road, Ovchinnikoff said.
LaRock received non-life threatening injuries.
This marked the second weekend with a double fatal crash on Vermont 116 near the boundary for Chittenden and Addison Counties. Last weekend two died when a car went out of control and crashed into a utility pole in Hinesburg near North Road.
Ovchinnikoff said the Starksboro crash remains under investigation. Anyone who saw it or who has information is asked to contact at the state police barracks in New Haven.
The Honda Fourtrax ATV and the 2016 Chevrolet truck were both demolished in the crash, police said.
