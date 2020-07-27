Two people died after their car crashed into a utility pole late Saturday night.
It happened on Vermont 116 near North Road in Hinesburg, north of Cedar Knoll Golf Course.
The driver, Eugene Morrell, 51, of Essex, was dead at the scene of the 9:55 p.m. crash, according to Hinesburg Police.
His passenger, Melanie Squirrell, 39, also of Essex, had to be extricated from the car and CPR was initiated, unsuccessfully, Police Chief Anthony Cambridge said.
It took more than 45 minutes to pull her from the wreckage.
The red 2007 Saturn Ion was heading north on Vermont 116, which curves to the left, but the car went off the right side of the road, hit a guardrail and crashed into a utility pole, the chief said. It wrapped around the pole, which broke into 3 pieces.
There were no known witnesses, Cambridge said.
The cause of the crash is unknown, but speed appears to be a factor, the chief said.
A black Labrador dog in the backseat was also extricated and survived the incident.
Morrell and Squirrell were transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington for autopsies.
Hinesburg Police and Hinesburg Fire Department and First Response initially responded.
They were later joined by Richmond and Vermont State Police and Richmond, Williston, Shelburne and Colchester Rescue.
The Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter had arrived around the time Squirrell was freed from the wreckage and was pronounced dead.
Starksboro Fire Heavy Rescue also responded because Charlotte Heavy Rescue was at another crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.