Truck rollover closes road

Charlotte Volunteer Fire and Rescue responded to the intersection of Ferry Road and Route 7 on Oct. 21 at 12:01 a.m. after a 30-foot box truck rolled over, blocking most of the state highway.
The driver, who was still in the vehicle, reported no injuries, and no other vehicles were involved.
Shelburne Fire Department secured the scene as crews diverted traffic and used saws to cut open the truck’s windshield.
After removing the driver, they were evaluated by EMS on scene. After clearing the road of debris, the truck was righted and towed. Vermont State Police are investigating a cause of the accident.
