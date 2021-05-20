Three Hinesburg teens have been charged with hate crimes for defacing pro-LGBTQ chalk artwork at Hinesburg Community School earlier this month.

Two of the teens were also charged with unlawful mischief and the third with accessory before the fact.

Hinesburg Police officers responded to the school May 9 to find about 12 chalk drawings made by students covered in black liquid. Police chief Anthony Cambridge said it seemed the perpetrators “specifically targeted the flags,” since many other nearby drawings and notes were left untouched.

According to VTDigger, school officials estimated clean-up costs at $1,500.

Cambridge said he did not know which school the teens attended. They were identified via video surveillance footage. The case heads to the state’s attorney.