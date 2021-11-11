A Bristol man, who is charged in state court with fatally shooting his stepfather during an ambush in Hinesburg on July 11, 2019, has been sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Kory Lee George, 33, who lived in Monkton at the time of the homicide, was told he will be on federal supervised release for three years once freed from prison. That release date depends on how his murder case is resolved in state court.
Judge Christina Reiss imposed the 89-month sentence with credit for time served for the felony gun charge.
Reiss said she will encourage the Federal Bureau of Prisons to leave George at the Northern State Correctional Facility to allow contact with his defense lawyers to resolve the first degree-murder count and other charges.
State courts have suspended trials during COVID, but there is an effort to resume them.
In an unusual move, Reiss agreed to a request by chief federal defender Michael Desautels to seal the sentencing memo because it outlined a troubled upbringing for George. The six-page memo and two exhibits outlined physical and mental health issues.
During the investigation into the fatal shooting of George’s stepfather, David Auclair, 45, of Williston, investigators determined the suspect was in illegal possession of two firearms — the stolen 9-mm Beretta used in the homicide and a stolen 12-gauge shotgun, records show. George was subsequently charged in federal court in a two-count indictment.
George pleaded guilty to possessing the stolen shotgun.
Auclair’s bullet-riddled body was part of an execution-styled homicide orchestrated by his estranged wife, Angela Auclair, who also is George’s mother, state police and prosecutors have said.
George possessed the stolen shotgun at his home in Monkton on Aug. 2, 2019. The shotgun was stolen from a camp in St. Lawrence County in upstate New York about April 2019, along with several other firearms, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives reported.
George has a lengthy criminal record that includes five felony convictions and that means he is prohibited under federal law from possessing any firearms.
A late-night call lured Auclair to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot off Gilman Road in Hinesburg, Vermont State Police said.
Auclair was shot nine times, police said.
George has pleaded not guilty to a series of state charges, including first degree murder.
The victim’s estranged wife, Angela Auclair, 49, has pleaded not guilty to charges of aiding in the commission of a felony — first degree murder — and obstruction of justice. She also has denied four counts of violating conditions of release.
Auclair is held without bail at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington.
Auclair set up a dinner for her estranged husband and a mutual friend at a Colchester restaurant the night before the killing, police said. While at dinner, Angela Auclair’s boyfriend dropped off George near the home of the dinner guest, who later returned home to find three guns were stolen in a burglary, court records show.
The obstruction charge maintains Auclair instructed at least one witness in the case to lie to investigators for her, police said.
