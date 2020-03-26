The estranged wife of a former Williston man, who was gunned down in a remote section of Hinesburg last year, will remain in prison while she awaits trial on state charges of aiding in the commission of a felony – first degree murder – and obstruction of justice.
Angela Auclair, 47, had asked the Vermont Supreme Court to overturn a decision by Judge A. Gregory Rainville that she be held without bail pending trial.
The justices said Rainville did not abuse his discretion when he made findings to support Auclair being jailed.
The state charged Auclair’s son, Korey Lee George, 31, of Monkton with killing her alienated husband, David Auclair, 45, on Gilman Road in Hinesburg about 10:40 p.m. July 11, 2019.
His bullet-riddled body was part of an execution-styled homicide orchestrated by Angela Auclair, state police and prosecutors have said.
He was shot nine times.
George has pleaded not guilty to first degree murder, obstruction of justice and burglary.
Earlier he had also denied in U.S. District Court in Burlington two counts of being a convicted felon in possession of firearms, including the weapon used in the homicide – a stolen 9-mm Beretta.
The five-time convicted felon is being held without bail pending trial.
The Vermont Supreme Court noted that Rainville, as the presiding judge, had denied bail because Angela Auclair had been misleading and deceptive. During her Dec. 11 arraignment, she was ordered to have no contact with her boyfriend John Turner, who would often visit the home the Auclairs shared in Monkton shortly before the homicide, records show.
Judge Rainville later found that, between Dec. 16 and 30, phone records showed at least 40 calls from the defendant to Turner at the home of Auclair’s mother. Auclair’s mother acknowledged some of the phone calls, the justices noted.
Turner was the driver that dropped off George in the Colchester neighborhood to do the residential burglary to steal the handgun used in the homicide, records show.
The justices said Auclair never disputed that the evidence of guilt was great, but thought she should be set free in the community by Rainville using his discretion.
State police have said besides an eyewitness, there is strong evidence with phone records and other items that implicate Auclair in the case.
“The investigation revealed a pre-planned and coordinated effort to burglarize a Colchester residence where a firearm was stolen and used in the killing of David Auclair just over one day after the burglary,” State Police Detective Lt. J.P. Schmidt said.
George broke into the Colchester home of a friend of his mother and stepfather while the three were out to dinner the night before the killing, court records show.
He used the gun the next night to kill Auclair after he was drawn to the to the LaPlatte Headwaters Town Forest trailhead parking lot by a cellphone call, records show.
The obstruction charge leveled against his mother maintains Angela Auclair instructed at least one witness to the case to lie to investigators, police said.
Auclair had grease on his hands and it appeared he tried to crawl under his gray 2017 GMC pickup truck to get away from the shooter, state police said.
As part of the pre-planned killing, the shooter left no casings behind at the crime scene, said state police, who worked with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and other agencies.