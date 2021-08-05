A Hinesburg woman was arrested in a road rage incident in Burlington where police say she waved a handgun at several people in another car.
On July 30, Burlington police met with two people who reported that while driving near the intersection of Main and North Prospect streets, a woman cut them off without signaling, almost causing an accident.
They told police they honked at the suspect, who made an obscene gesture and then allegedly pointed a handgun at them.
Officers located the suspect’s vehicle going south on Shelburne Road, and took Grace Ross, 46, into custody without incident. A Taurus handgun was located inside Ross’s vehicle and seized as evidence.
Ross is prohibited from possessing firearms, police said.
She appeared in superior court for arraignment on Aug. 2, facing charges of aggravated assault and for possessing a firearm.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at 802-658-2704.
