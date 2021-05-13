Black liquid was found smeared on chalk drawings of pride flags and notes supportive of the LGBTQ+ community at the Hinesburg Community School last Sunday, leading the Hinesburg Police Department to open an investigation into the “targeted” defacement, police said.
Officers responded to the school on May 9 to find about 12 chalk drawings made by students covered in black liquid. Police believe the perpetrator “specifically targeted the flags,” according to police chief Anthony Cambridge, since many other nearby chalk drawings and notes were left untouched.
“Definitely within the next couple of days we’re looking at probably citing somebody,” said Cambridge. Police are pulling video footage for more information and the investigation remains active.
