Police investigate graffiti vandalism in Charlotte

Police are investigating a vandalism incident at a Greenbush Road home in Charlotte.
The resident reported to Vermont State Police that between 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 13 and 3:45 p.m. the next day, someone spray painted a stop sign, a mirror in their private driveway and railroad intersection, and an electrical box.
The vandals spray painted logos saying “BMK” and “KREW” with blue-and-white paint.
Contact the state police Williston barracks at (802) 878-7111 with any information.
