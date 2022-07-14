Old firework shuts down trains in Charlotte

An expended firework found in a birdhouse next to a path maintained for railroad service vehicles suspended train traffic Monday for several hours.
At about 10:30 a.m. July 11, the Vermont Rail System reported finding a “possible grenade” near the railway line in Charlotte at Ferry Road.
Vermont State Police suspended freight train traffic for about two hours.
Troopers found the device shaped like the body of a hand grenade, but the bomb squad determined the plastic device had no fusing system and appeared to be the expended remains of a consumer-grade firework.
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 802-878-7111 or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
