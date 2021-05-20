A Burlington man who allegedly made threats last December toward the distribution process for the COVID-19 vaccine shots in Vermont, has pleaded not guilty to illegal possession of a firearm by being an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.
Aaron R. Loucks, 28, formerly of both Shelburne and Charlotte, was released on strict conditions by Chief Federal Judge Georffrey W. Crawford following a court arraignment last week.
Loucks was under the belief the government and the “deep state” were after him, and one witness advised ATF Special Agent Eric Brimo in December that Loucks mentioned he believed the COVID-19 screening precautions were a part of the government conspiracy to gain control over the population, according to court documents.
Loucks, who was recently determined to be competent to stand trial on the gun charge, was directed to continue his treatment and his medications, Crawford said. Loucks also was ordered to avoid any potential witnesses, except for his father Timothy Louks and stepmother Lisa Myers.
Crawford also imposed home detention and told him to refrain from any alcohol.
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives initially arrested Loucks on a criminal complaint in early January for unlawful possession of a firearm while being a known user of drugs, court records show.
It was part of that investigation the ATF learned Loucks had expressed serious concerns about the distribution of vaccine shots for COVID-19.
Loucks was recently indicted by a federal grand jury on the single felony count and denied the felony charge for the first time.
Assistant Federal Defender Elizabeth Quinn asked for 90 days to prepare a defense and file possible pre-trial motions. Crawford gave her until Aug. 9.
Brimo said in his written complaint in January that witnesses were concerned Loucks had deteriorating mental status, was involved in violent incidents and had desires to obtain firearms. Some sources of information for the Howard Center indicated Loucks can be violent, particularly when using controlled substances, Brimo said.
