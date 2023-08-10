Hinesburg Fire Department recently welcomed its newest full-time firefighter and EMT, Connor Contois. He has been with department since December 2017, starting as a cadet while attending Champlain Valley Union High School.
In July, the department responded to two fires, 36 emergency medical calls, three motor vehicle calls, six hazardous conditions, five service calls and five false alarms. Calls through July totaled 320.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.