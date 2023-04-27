A man was killed Saturday on Route 7 in Charlotte after his motorcycle hit the back of a car.
Timothy Williams, 34, of Essex, died at the scene.
Police said witnesses told them that Williams was heading north “well in excess” of the 50 mph speed limit south of Church Hill Road around 4 p.m. on April 22 when his motorcycle hit the back of a car driven by David, 71, and Candis Pearson, 69, of Hinesburg.
Williams was ejected from his motorcycle and killed at the crash scene. He was taken to the hospital for and autopsy.
One of the passengers reported minor injuries and was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center.
The Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team assisted at the scene, in addition to personnel from Shelburne Police Department, Shelburne Fire and Rescue and Charlotte Fire and Rescue.
Route 7 was closed for an extended period.
