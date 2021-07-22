A Bristol man was killed in a one-car crash July 17 on Route 7 near Claflin Farm Road in Charlotte.
Gregory Ouellette, 22, was driving south on Route 7 around 3:30 a.m. when his 2006 Ford truck crossed the centerline, struck a guardrail and rolled over, according to Vermont State Police.
Ouellette, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle.
He was taken to University of Vermont Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact state police.
State police were assisted by Charlotte Fire Department, Charlotte Rescue and the Williston Police Department.
