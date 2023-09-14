The town of Hinesburg should see quite a bit of revenue this year from its agreement to share police services with Richmond.
For its police work conducted in Richmond from July 26 through Aug. 31, Hinesburg billed the town just under $29,000. As a comparison, the Hinesburg Police Department generated $47,000 for the fiscal year 2023, which ran from July 2022 to the end of June 2023.
Since April, Hinesburg has been providing on-call police services to Richmond as part of an inter-municipal agreement at a rate of $50 an hour for general coverage — responding to calls and leaving Hinesburg to respond to them — and $70 an hour for time when officers are actively patrolling Richmond.
A breakdown of how much the town earned prior to July 26 was not immediately available. But that revenue is likely going to increase.
In August, the Hinesburg Selectboard approved an additional piece to the contract that sets another rate of $100 an hour for Hinesburg police chief Anthony Cambridge and the department to perform administrative services and other functions previously performed by Richmond’s chief.
How long this agreement — and the revenue — continues is “really up to Richmond,” said town manager Todd Odit.
“I think we could see it going through the end of this fiscal year, and not much longer than that without having a reconvening, saying ‘What do we want to do going forward?’” he said. “But that could change if Richmond in a month or two hires a chief or they get some officers.”
Richmond currently has zero police officers in its department, and since the departure of Richmond’s interim police chief, Benjamin Herrick, is without any personnel to handle patrols, take calls or file paperwork.
The town is continuing to search for a permanent or interim chief, but officials there have suggested they’re comfortable with the agreement for the time being.
“We’ll take it month by month, but it seems like for the foreseeable future, we’ll continue to provide that coverage,” Odit said during a Sept. 6 selectboard meeting.
For now, the town will be directing 60 percent of any revenue generated from the agreement toward the town’s general budget. The remaining 40 percent, Odit said, will go toward the police department’s capital budget.
While the money coming in is a benefit, Odit said it’s not the town’s reason for helping its neighbor.
“Having this contract has enabled us to hire a sixth full-time officer on a temporary basis. That benefits Hinesburg and it also benefits Richmond,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.