Progress in an agreement to share police services between Hinesburg and Richmond resumed following a brief hold.
The inter-municipal agreement originally settled upon in April permitted Richmond to make a request for a Hinesburg officer to respond to calls from Richmond at a rate of $50 per hour or to patrol the town at a rate of $70 per hour but only when the Hinesburg department has the staffing bandwidth to do so.
However, the agreement made to assist the Richmond police department was postponed due to intervention by the local police union. The union’s concerns were addressed through negotiation with the town of Richmond, resulting in an adjustment to the wage scale for Richmond police and establishing guidelines for calling in a Hinesburg officer, giving Richmond police priority for overtime work.
Following a meeting with Vermont State Police June 21, the Hinesburg Selectboard said it was negotiating the contract’s length and ironing out dispatching.
“Right now, this contract is of undetermined length, and I think we’ll probably have further discussions depending on Richmond,” Hinesburg town manager Todd Odit said at the town’s June 21 selectboard meeting. “If they want a longer contract with defined hours, then we can plan to potentially provide that coverage, whatever it is they need … this is really those initial steps.”
Currently, Hinesburg officers do not patrol Richmond, instead saying they will only respond to calls. Odit said that depending on future data, the selectboard would look into providing additional coverage based on expenses and necessity.
Still, reluctance for the partnership remains following the Hinesburg department’s past issues with staffing. Within four months, the Hinesburg police department went from six to three officers after residents vetoed their police budget in March 2022.
As of now, Hinesburg’s police department has two full-time officers and four who serve part-time.
“I think we’re subsidizing Richmond. They’re not paying benefits, they’re not paying patrol cars and they’re not paying all the basic expenses of a police department,” Hinesburg resident Margaret McNurlan said. “I think regionalization is great, but subsidizing them? Not so much.”
According to the state police contracts, officers will be paid time and a half for service outside of regular hours, between $50 to $65 an hour, depending on the responding personnel.
“We needed something to start with, but it’s not necessarily going to be this way forever,” Odit said.
