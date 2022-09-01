The Hinesburg and Richmond selectboards had their first joint meeting Monday to discuss a merger of the town’s police departments, which, if established, would mark the first time two municipalities in Vermont have created a shared police department.
The meeting held Monday in Richmond marked the “very beginning of an exploration of options about sharing police departments,” Hinesburg selectboard chair Merily Lovell said, starting what will likely be a lengthy process but one both towns seemed ready to undertake.
“I have talked to a lot of people in the police world — retired police officers, current police officers, state troopers, local police officers — and I have yet to find someone who doesn’t think that regionalization at some point is going to have to happen and would be a great idea,” Richmond selectboard chair June Heston said. “We’re going to have a lot of resources to draw on, because there’s so many people across the state that want to see this happen.”
Both town’s departments are operating with skeleton crews. Hinesburg, after its $815,483 budget was narrowly rejected at March Town meeting, spent weeks debating what it wanted its department to look like only to see part of its force depart.
Hinesburg currently has four full-time officers, police Chief Anthony Cambridge said. The department recently hired a new sergeant but is still looking to fill two vacancies to fill out the staff.
Richmond, meanwhile, is working with three full-time officers, including interim police Chief Ben Herrick. The department has had three different chiefs in three years.
Cambridge was previously in discussions with Shelburne to combine services but talks between those two towns have since fallen by the wayside.
Shelburne only months ago was struggling to keep police officers after problems with its previous police chief caused an exodus of officers and dispatchers.
But “things are looking up” for the Shelburne department, police Chief Michael Thomas now says. It has six officers in full-time rotation, providing enough flexibility to cover days and evenings without overtime or without officers being alone on a shift.
Shared municipal police services “is what’s going to happen — maybe not in the next couple of years, but at some point, municipal districts are going to be where things are going to end up,” Herrick said.
“It’s getting to the point where it’s very expensive and very time consuming to have a police department,” he said. “There’s so much more that we have to be trained in that it’s difficult to have a two- or three-person department — the cost of having a police department is substantial, and if you can share that cost, it’s not so much that the cost is going to go down, it’s what you’re going to get for the same amount of money, having a large department.”
The two towns have several directions they can take to merge their police services. During the meeting on Aug. 29, Joseph McLean, an attorney with Stitzel Page & Fletcher, gave a presentation on some of the statutory framework for “potentially forming some joint endeavor around police services.”
The towns could create an inter-local, or inter-municipal contract, which provides that any one or more municipalities may contract to perform any governmental service with another municipality, according to state statute.
McLean described that mechanism as “one municipality providing service to another municipality or governmental entity — not necessarily shared service between.”
The other mechanism would be to form a union municipal district, essentially creating a new municipal entity that would be formed through voter approval and a charter change, McLean said.
The Chittenden County Public Safety Authority, the regional dispatch entity overseeing several towns in the county, is an example of a union municipal district.
Officials were quick to note that the formation of a union municipal district, however, is “not a quick process,” Richmond selectboard member Jeff Forward said, and suggested that an creating an interim shared service agreement while the town continues setting the parameters for a municipal district could be a good move.
“I like the idea of starting out with the contract for a limited amount of time, because since there’s no precedent, we just have no idea what issues are going to pop up,” Hinesburg selectboard member Maggie Gordon said.
Cambridge, after Herrick expressed some hesitation over one department absorbing the other, said that the “best thing would not be to dissolve both police departments or either police department until a municipal police district could be created. I think that a possible move would be to create a contract for management ... one chief for both towns and that would get us that would give us the ability to schedule both departments together and start hiring consistently.”
Officials for both towns agreed to continue proceeding with joint meetings as they moved forward.
“We’ve been talking about regionalization for years,” Lovell said. “I’m very hopeful that we’ll be able to do this, and I agree with what everybody says — this is the way of the future. This has got to happen. It’s going to happen, whether we participate in it or not.”
