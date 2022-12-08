The Hinesburg Police Department now has a collection box for residents to discard old or unwanted prescription drugs.
The 4-foot-tall metal receptacle sits in the police department lobby and can be accessed 24 hours a day. It is under surveillance and a convenient way to discard those medications in a safe manner. Simply open the hatch and drop them in.
