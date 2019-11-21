Nov. 11

4:40 p.m.: An officer responded to the intersection of Route 116 and Silver Street for a two-car crash. No injuries were reported.

4:45 p.m.: An officer responded to Silver Street for a four-car crash. No injuries were reported.

9:12 p.m.: A 911 hang up was investigated on Mulberry Lane.

Nov. 12

6:10 p.m.: An officer assisted with a medical call on Waltz Way.

Nov. 13

9:53 a.m.: An officer responded to Route 116 for a two-car crash. No injuries were reported.

3:00 p.m.: Damage caused by a hit-and-run was reported to the Hinesburg Police Department.

5:30 p.m.: Officers assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field.

Nov. 14

7:43 a.m.: An officer assisted a citizen with a vehicle lock out on Pond Road. The vehicle contained a toddler.

10:16 a.m.: Officers responded to the report of a possible burglary in progress on Richmond Road.

11:00 a.m.: A welfare check was conducted on Swamp Road.

11:30 a.m.: A lost dog was found on Richmond Road.

Nov. 16

7:30 a.m.: A noise complaint involving music was reported on Route 116.

7:45 a.m.: Suspicious circumstances were investigated on Commerce Street.

4:35 p.m.: An officer assisted with a medical call at Hillview Terrace.

Nov. 17

1:45 a.m.: A welfare check was conducted on Mechanicsville Road.

9:21 a.m.: An officer assisted with a medical call on Route 116.

4:30 p.m.: An officer responded to St. George to assist State Police with a domestic altercation.

