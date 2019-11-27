Nov. 18

4:40 p.m. Damage to a motor vehicle was reported.

6:30 p.m. Officers assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field.

Nov. 20

2:00 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN inspection.

5:30 p.m. An officer served paperwork for another agency on North Road.

Nov. 21

4:25 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a VIN verification.

5:15 p.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on North Road.

Nov. 22

7:15 a.m. Officers responded to Route 116 and Silver Street for the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

8:25 a.m. An animal problem involving three loose dogs was investigated on Haystack Road.

12:10 p.m. A 911 hang up was investigated on Richmond Road.

Nov. 23

12:40 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.

3:20 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with fingerprints.

8:40 p.m. Erratic driving was reported on Pond Road. An officer conducted a traffic stop. No action was taken.

9:15 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check at Kelly’s Field.

Nov. 24

11:45 a.m. An officer responded to Route 116 south of the village for the report of a single-car crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:45 p.m. A 911 hang up at Lyman Meadows was investigated.

1:15 p.m. A citizen with a locked vehicle on North Road was assisted.

1:40 p.m. An officer responded to Lyman Meadows for a domestic altercation.

2:05 p.m. A citizen with a locked vehicle on Commerce Street was assisted.

6:00 p.m. An officer was involved in a single car crash on Charlotte Road involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:00 p.m. A traffic stop for speed was conducted on Mechanicsville Road. The operator was arrested for DUI.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.