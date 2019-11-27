Nov. 18
4:40 p.m. Damage to a motor vehicle was reported.
6:30 p.m. Officers assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field.
Nov. 20
2:00 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN inspection.
5:30 p.m. An officer served paperwork for another agency on North Road.
Nov. 21
4:25 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a VIN verification.
5:15 p.m. A stolen vehicle was reported on North Road.
Nov. 22
7:15 a.m. Officers responded to Route 116 and Silver Street for the report of a two-car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
8:25 a.m. An animal problem involving three loose dogs was investigated on Haystack Road.
12:10 p.m. A 911 hang up was investigated on Richmond Road.
Nov. 23
12:40 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.
3:20 p.m. An officer assisted a citizen with fingerprints.
8:40 p.m. Erratic driving was reported on Pond Road. An officer conducted a traffic stop. No action was taken.
9:15 p.m. Officers conducted a welfare check at Kelly’s Field.
Nov. 24
11:45 a.m. An officer responded to Route 116 south of the village for the report of a single-car crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
12:45 p.m. A 911 hang up at Lyman Meadows was investigated.
1:15 p.m. A citizen with a locked vehicle on North Road was assisted.
1:40 p.m. An officer responded to Lyman Meadows for a domestic altercation.
2:05 p.m. A citizen with a locked vehicle on Commerce Street was assisted.
6:00 p.m. An officer was involved in a single car crash on Charlotte Road involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
9:00 p.m. A traffic stop for speed was conducted on Mechanicsville Road. The operator was arrested for DUI.