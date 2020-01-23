Jan. 12
11:20 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Shelburne Falls Road.
4:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were investigated on Buck Hill West.
6:25 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Swamp Road.
9:30 p.m. An officer assisted Shelburne Police with a call on Route 116.
Jan. 13
5:42 p.m. A 911 hang up on Magee Hill was investigated.
6:00 p.m. An officer responded to Route 116 for a two-car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 14
9:30 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a VIN verification on Birchwood Drive.
Jan. 15
5:25 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Route 116. The operator was cited for driving with a suspended license.
Jan. 16
6:41 a.m. An officer responded to Route 116 for the report of a school bus off of the roadway.
9:40 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a vehicle off the roadway.
9:45 a.m. Officers responded to Charlotte Road for a vehicle off the roadway.
11:11 a.m. Officers responded to Hollow Road for a vehicle off the roadway.
11:35 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a vehicle off the roadway.
6:30 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.
9:20 p.m. A subpoena was served on behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office.
Jan. 17
9:12 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Magee Hill Road.
12:55 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.
1:12 p.m. A noise complaint involving a motor vehicle was investigated on Commerce Street.
2:00 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.
6:25 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.
9:25 p.m. A noise complaint involving music was investigated on Hillview Terrace.
Jan. 18
2:10 p.m. An officer responded to reports of erratic operation by a motor vehicle on Route 116.