Jan. 12

11:20 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Shelburne Falls Road.

4:45 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were investigated on Buck Hill West.

6:25 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Swamp Road.

9:30 p.m. An officer assisted Shelburne Police with a call on Route 116.

Jan. 13

5:42 p.m. A 911 hang up on Magee Hill was investigated.

6:00 p.m. An officer responded to Route 116 for a two-car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 14

9:30 a.m. An officer assisted a citizen with a VIN verification on Birchwood Drive.

Jan. 15

5:25 p.m. A traffic stop was conducted on Route 116. The operator was cited for driving with a suspended license.

Jan. 16

6:41 a.m. An officer responded to Route 116 for the report of a school bus off of the roadway.

9:40 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a vehicle off the roadway.

9:45 a.m. Officers responded to Charlotte Road for a vehicle off the roadway.

11:11 a.m. Officers responded to Hollow Road for a vehicle off the roadway.

11:35 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a vehicle off the roadway.

6:30 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.

9:20 p.m. A subpoena was served on behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

Jan. 17

9:12 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Magee Hill Road.

12:55 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.

1:12 p.m. A noise complaint involving a motor vehicle was investigated on Commerce Street.

2:00 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.

6:25 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.

9:25 p.m. A noise complaint involving music was investigated on Hillview Terrace.

Jan. 18

2:10 p.m. An officer responded to reports of erratic operation by a motor vehicle on Route 116.

