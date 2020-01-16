Jan. 5
9:33 a.m. Vandalism to a mailbox on Texas Hill Road was investigated.
Jan. 6
9:06 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field.
10:00 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a single motor vehicle crash. The operator was transported to the UVM Medical Center for precautionary measures.
1:54 p.m. An animal complaint involving a porcupine on Heron Pond Road was investigated.
3:35 p.m. A single motor vehicle crash was reported on Patricia’s Place Road. No injuries were reported.
3:52 p.m. The town highway department reported a vehicle parked on the side of Piette Road which was impeding plowing. The owner was found, and the vehicle was removed.
Jan. 7
8:24 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a lock out at Lyman Meadows.
12:19 p.m. A report of suspicious activity was reported at Kelly’s Field.
2:36 p.m. Officers responded to Kelly’s Field for a verbal altercation.
5:30 p.m. Officers responded to Commerce Street for the report of suspicious activity.
Jan. 8
12:05 a.m. An officer responded to Jourdan Street for a juvenile issue.
4:45 p.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.
6:17 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a two-motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 9
3:50 p.m. A late reported car crash involving a deer on Route 116 was reported.
4:52 p.m. An officer investigated suspicious activity on Gilman Road.
5:15 p.m. Erratic operation was reported on Richmond Road. The vehicle was found, and the operator was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
6:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Partridge Hill.
Jan. 10
1:07 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.
2:08 p.m. An officer responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Baldwin Road. No injuries were reported.
4:35 p.m. Vandalism on Riggs Road was investigated.
8:21 p.m. Found property was turned in to the Hinesburg Police Department. The owner was found, and the property returned.
Jan. 11
11:00 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.
2:45 p.m. Suspicious activity was investigated on Lagoon Road.
7:05 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Hillview Terrace.