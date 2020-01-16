Jan. 5

9:33 a.m. Vandalism to a mailbox on Texas Hill Road was investigated.

Jan. 6

9:06 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field.

10:00 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a single motor vehicle crash. The operator was transported to the UVM Medical Center for precautionary measures.

1:54 p.m. An animal complaint involving a porcupine on Heron Pond Road was investigated.

3:35 p.m. A single motor vehicle crash was reported on Patricia’s Place Road. No injuries were reported.

3:52 p.m. The town highway department reported a vehicle parked on the side of Piette Road which was impeding plowing. The owner was found, and the vehicle was removed.

Jan. 7

8:24 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a lock out at Lyman Meadows.

12:19 p.m. A report of suspicious activity was reported at Kelly’s Field.

2:36 p.m. Officers responded to Kelly’s Field for a verbal altercation.

5:30 p.m. Officers responded to Commerce Street for the report of suspicious activity.

Jan. 8

12:05 a.m. An officer responded to Jourdan Street for a juvenile issue.

4:45 p.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.

6:17 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a two-motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 9

3:50 p.m. A late reported car crash involving a deer on Route 116 was reported.

4:52 p.m. An officer investigated suspicious activity on Gilman Road.

5:15 p.m. Erratic operation was reported on Richmond Road. The vehicle was found, and the operator was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

6:15 p.m. Suspicious circumstances were reported on Partridge Hill.

Jan. 10

1:07 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.

2:08 p.m. An officer responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Baldwin Road. No injuries were reported.

4:35 p.m. Vandalism on Riggs Road was investigated.

8:21 p.m. Found property was turned in to the Hinesburg Police Department. The owner was found, and the property returned.

Jan. 11

11:00 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.

2:45 p.m. Suspicious activity was investigated on Lagoon Road.

7:05 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Hillview Terrace.

