Jan. 19

1 p.m. An officer responded to Texas Hill Road for the report of a vehicle off the roadway.

Jan. 20

11:40 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.

7:05 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a noise complaint involving gunshots.

Jan. 21

11:40 a.m. Emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Kelley’s Field Road for an unresponsive female. A death resulting from natural causes investigation was conducted.

3:00 p.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.

Jan. 22

6:30 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 23

2:40 p.m. Kinney Drugs reported theft of merchandise.

Jan. 24

2:50 p.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for the report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was later located without incident.

Jan. 25

1:30 p.m. An officer responded to reports of erratic operation by a motor vehicle on Route 116.

3:10 p.m. Officers responded to Tyler Bridge Road for a verbal altercation.

3:35 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a traffic hazard.

4:05 p.m. Officers were dispatched to North Road for the report of burning without a permit.

