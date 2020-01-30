Jan. 19
1 p.m. An officer responded to Texas Hill Road for the report of a vehicle off the roadway.
Jan. 20
11:40 a.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.
7:05 p.m. An officer responded to Birchwood Drive for a noise complaint involving gunshots.
Jan. 21
11:40 a.m. Emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Kelley’s Field Road for an unresponsive female. A death resulting from natural causes investigation was conducted.
3:00 p.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints for employment purposes.
Jan. 22
6:30 a.m. Officers responded to Richmond Road for a motor vehicle accident involving a deer. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 23
2:40 p.m. Kinney Drugs reported theft of merchandise.
Jan. 24
2:50 p.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for the report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was later located without incident.
Jan. 25
1:30 p.m. An officer responded to reports of erratic operation by a motor vehicle on Route 116.
3:10 p.m. Officers responded to Tyler Bridge Road for a verbal altercation.
3:35 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for a traffic hazard.
4:05 p.m. Officers were dispatched to North Road for the report of burning without a permit.