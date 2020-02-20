Feb. 9
1:25 a.m. An officer responded to a crash on Richmond Road, for a single vehicle rollover.
12:25 p.m. An officer assisted with an attempt to locate an individual.
8:45 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Hillview Terrace.
Feb. 10
3:15 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a truck with an unstable load traveling through town.
4:30 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Richmond Road.
4:55 p.m. A parking problem on Pond Road was investigated.
Feb. 11
7:40 a.m. Emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Sunset Lane East for an unresponsive male. A death resulting from natural causes investigation was conducted.
11:05 a.m. Officers assisted a medical call on Commerce Street.
11:15 a.m. Found property was turned into the Police Department. The owner was later located.
6:05 p.m. Officers responded to Ledgewood Lane for a citizen dispute. We received a report of threatening behavior involving a firearm by an unidentified male.
Feb. 12
8:20 a.m. A single car crash was investigated on Shelburne Falls Road.
1:20 p.m. Officers assisted a medical call on Route 116.
6:00 p.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for a two-car motor vehicle crash.
7:30 p.m. A domestic complaint involving a custodial dispute was taken.
Feb. 13
9:20 a.m. An officer responded to a burglary alarm on Commerce Street.
8:47 p.m. Officers responded to North Road for a 911 hang up.
Feb. 14
7:00 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelley’s Field.
Feb. 15
11:18 a.m. The report of a suspicious vehicle on Route 116 was investigated.
3 p.m. An officer assisted with an attempt to locate an individual.
6 p.m. Officers responded to Charlotte Road for a single motor vehicle crash.