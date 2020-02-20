Feb. 9

1:25 a.m. An officer responded to a crash on Richmond Road, for a single vehicle rollover.

12:25 p.m. An officer assisted with an attempt to locate an individual.

8:45 p.m. A welfare check was conducted on Hillview Terrace.

Feb. 10

3:15 p.m. Officers investigated a report of a truck with an unstable load traveling through town.

4:30 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Richmond Road.

4:55 p.m. A parking problem on Pond Road was investigated.

Feb. 11

7:40 a.m. Emergency services were dispatched to a residence on Sunset Lane East for an unresponsive male. A death resulting from natural causes investigation was conducted.

11:05 a.m. Officers assisted a medical call on Commerce Street.

11:15 a.m. Found property was turned into the Police Department. The owner was later located.

6:05 p.m. Officers responded to Ledgewood Lane for a citizen dispute. We received a report of threatening behavior involving a firearm by an unidentified male.

Feb. 12

8:20 a.m. A single car crash was investigated on Shelburne Falls Road.

1:20 p.m. Officers assisted a medical call on Route 116.

6:00 p.m. Officers responded to Route 116 for a two-car motor vehicle crash.

7:30 p.m. A domestic complaint involving a custodial dispute was taken.

Feb. 13

9:20 a.m. An officer responded to a burglary alarm on Commerce Street.

8:47 p.m. Officers responded to North Road for a 911 hang up.

Feb. 14

7:00 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call at Kelley’s Field.

Feb. 15

11:18 a.m. The report of a suspicious vehicle on Route 116 was investigated.

3 p.m. An officer assisted with an attempt to locate an individual.

6 p.m. Officers responded to Charlotte Road for a single motor vehicle crash.

Tags

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.