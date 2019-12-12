Dec. 2

10:08 a.m. DCF requested an officer to assist them with an investigation on Birchwood Drive.

10:45 a.m. An officer assisted medical personnel at Hinesburg Family Health on Haystack Lane with a difficult patient.

3:45 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a landlord/tenant problem.

6:12 p.m. Damage to a motor vehicle by a fallen tree was reported at the Hinesburg Police Department.

6:45 p.m. An officer served paperwork at Kelly’s Field.

Dec. 3

12:05 p.m. A case of suspected internet fraud was reported.

12:22 p.m. A single car crash was reported on O’Neil Road. No injuries were reported.

2:30 p.m. An officer responded to Place Road West for the report of property damage. A tractor trailer was ticketed for being overweight and a property damage case is ongoing.

8:25 p.m. Officers assisted with a medical call on Magee Hill Road.

8:30 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for an animal problem.

Dec. 4

2:05 p.m. An alarm activation was investigated on Charlotte Road at Ben’s Sandwiches. It was later determined that a boiler blew up. No injuries were reported.

3:35 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.

4:00 p.m. Found property was turned in to the Hinesburg Police Station. The owner was found.

Dec. 5

4:20 a.m. An officer responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Route 116 near CVU Road. No injuries were reported.

8:31 a.m. Suspicious activities were reported at Kelly’s Field Road.

11:00 a.m. Officers assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.

3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the Jiffy Mart on Ballard’s Corner Road for the report of a citizen altercation. Investigation deemed the incident to be a verbal altercation only.

7:45 p.m. An officer assisted another agency by serving paperwork in the town of Starksboro.

Dec. 6

2:30 p.m. Officers responded to Silver Street for the report of a two- vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

2:54 p.m. Officers responded to North Road for the report of a domestic dispute.

3:05 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road for a single motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

3:15 p.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a single motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

5:18 p.m. An officer responded to Hollow Road for a single motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

9:25 p.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.

Dec. 7

2:12 a.m. An alarm activation on Richmond Road was investigated.

5:30 p.m. Officers assisted another agency with a stolen vehicle investigation.

Tags

We invest in the community. Invest in us.

Show us you enjoyed this content by becoming a newspaper subscriber.

Comment Policy

We use a Facebook Comments Plugin for commenting. No personal harassment, abuse or hate speech is permitted. Comments should be 1000 characters or fewer. We moderate every comment. Please go to our Terms of Use/Privacy Policy "Posting Rules and Interactivity" for more information.