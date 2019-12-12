Dec. 2
10:08 a.m. DCF requested an officer to assist them with an investigation on Birchwood Drive.
10:45 a.m. An officer assisted medical personnel at Hinesburg Family Health on Haystack Lane with a difficult patient.
3:45 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a landlord/tenant problem.
6:12 p.m. Damage to a motor vehicle by a fallen tree was reported at the Hinesburg Police Department.
6:45 p.m. An officer served paperwork at Kelly’s Field.
Dec. 3
12:05 p.m. A case of suspected internet fraud was reported.
12:22 p.m. A single car crash was reported on O’Neil Road. No injuries were reported.
2:30 p.m. An officer responded to Place Road West for the report of property damage. A tractor trailer was ticketed for being overweight and a property damage case is ongoing.
8:25 p.m. Officers assisted with a medical call on Magee Hill Road.
8:30 p.m. An officer responded to Silver Street for an animal problem.
Dec. 4
2:05 p.m. An alarm activation was investigated on Charlotte Road at Ben’s Sandwiches. It was later determined that a boiler blew up. No injuries were reported.
3:35 p.m. A citizen was assisted with a VIN verification.
4:00 p.m. Found property was turned in to the Hinesburg Police Station. The owner was found.
Dec. 5
4:20 a.m. An officer responded to a single motor vehicle crash on Route 116 near CVU Road. No injuries were reported.
8:31 a.m. Suspicious activities were reported at Kelly’s Field Road.
11:00 a.m. Officers assisted with a medical call at Kelly’s Field Road.
3:30 p.m. Officers responded to the Jiffy Mart on Ballard’s Corner Road for the report of a citizen altercation. Investigation deemed the incident to be a verbal altercation only.
7:45 p.m. An officer assisted another agency by serving paperwork in the town of Starksboro.
Dec. 6
2:30 p.m. Officers responded to Silver Street for the report of a two- vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
2:54 p.m. Officers responded to North Road for the report of a domestic dispute.
3:05 p.m. An officer responded to Pond Road for a single motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
3:15 p.m. An officer responded to Richmond Road for a single motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
5:18 p.m. An officer responded to Hollow Road for a single motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
9:25 p.m. An alarm activation on Commerce Street was investigated.
Dec. 7
2:12 a.m. An alarm activation on Richmond Road was investigated.
5:30 p.m. Officers assisted another agency with a stolen vehicle investigation.