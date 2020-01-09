Dec. 30
7:51 a.m. An officer responded to a single vehicle crash on Richmond Road. No injuries were reported.
8:06 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a lock out.
8:30 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint was taken on Route 116 near Farmall Drive.
11:05 a.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints.
6:15 p.m. Emergency services were dispatched to a residence on North Road for an unresponsive male. A death resulting from natural causes investigation was conducted.
Dec. 31
8:00 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Mechanicsville Road.
8:25 p.m. Officers responded to Hillview Terrace for a noise complaint involving fireworks.
8:40 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint was taken on Farmall Drive.
Jan. 1
3:05 p.m. An officer responded to Patricia’s Place for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was disabled and later removed.
Jan. 2
1:40 a.m. A noise complaint on Silver Street involving dogs was taken.
8:30 a.m. An animal complaint on Hollow Road was investigated.
2:50 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Hillview Terrace.
5:40 p.m. An officer responded to the intersection of Route 116 and CVU Road for a two-car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.
Jan. 3
7:56 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Route 116.
9:25 p.m. One individual was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop on Route 116.
Jan. 4
9:51 a.m. A theft from a mailbox was reported on North Road.
3:05 p.m. Officers responded to North Road to conduct a welfare check.
6:25 p.m. A single vehicle crash was investigated on Pond Road. No injuries were reported.