Dec. 30

7:51 a.m. An officer responded to a single vehicle crash on Richmond Road. No injuries were reported.

8:06 a.m. A citizen was assisted with a lock out.

8:30 a.m. A motor vehicle complaint was taken on Route 116 near Farmall Drive.

11:05 a.m. A citizen was assisted with fingerprints.

6:15 p.m. Emergency services were dispatched to a residence on North Road for an unresponsive male. A death resulting from natural causes investigation was conducted.

Dec. 31

8:00 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Mechanicsville Road.

8:25 p.m. Officers responded to Hillview Terrace for a noise complaint involving fireworks.

8:40 p.m. A motor vehicle complaint was taken on Farmall Drive.

Jan. 1

3:05 p.m. An officer responded to Patricia’s Place for the report of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was disabled and later removed.

Jan. 2

1:40 a.m. A noise complaint on Silver Street involving dogs was taken.

8:30 a.m. An animal complaint on Hollow Road was investigated.

2:50 p.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Hillview Terrace.

5:40 p.m. An officer responded to the intersection of Route 116 and CVU Road for a two-car motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

Jan. 3

7:56 a.m. An officer assisted with a medical call on Route 116.

9:25 p.m. One individual was arrested for driving with a criminally suspended driver’s license following a traffic stop on Route 116.

Jan. 4

9:51 a.m. A theft from a mailbox was reported on North Road.

3:05 p.m. Officers responded to North Road to conduct a welfare check.

6:25 p.m. A single vehicle crash was investigated on Pond Road. No injuries were reported.

