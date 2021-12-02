Nov. 21 at 8:48 a.m., officers assisted with a custody exchange issue on Richmond Road.
Nov. 21 at 9:35 a.m., police looked into a shoplifting complaint at Jiffy Mart on Ballards Corner Road. The case is still active.
Nov. 21 at 7:28 p.m., a suspicious car was driving erratically on Route 116, someone reported. Officers checked the area but did not find the car.
Nov. 21 at 10:02 p.m., someone called police concerned about a teen riding a bike around the Mobil on Commerce Street late at night. Officers did not find anything when they checked the area, nor when they attempted to use school resources to identify the kid.
Nov. 23 brought no incidents — a Turkey Day miracle!
Nov. 24 at 3:45 p.m., a suspicious man at a business on Ballards Corner Road was asked to leave.
Nov. 24 at 5:55 p.m., an officer ticketed a driver on Route 116 for speeding 75 in a 50 mile per hour zone.
Nov. 24 at 7:52 p.m., tis the season of snowy slide-offs — a single car on Route 116 snow-planed and hit a telephone pole due to road conditions. The driver was transported to the hospital for possible injuries.
Nov. 25 at 5:13 p.m., someone called police to report a car they were following had hit a mailbox and scattered mail around what they thought was Pond Road. There is no mailbox, upright or smashed, in that area however, leading police to believe the incident may have occurred outside of Hinesburg.
Nov. 26 at 6:18 a.m., an officer responded to Pond Road for a residential burglar alarm, but it was tripped accidentally.
Nov. 26 at 6:50 p.m., a car slid off of Texas Hill Road, but someone stopped to help pull it back on before police arrived.
Nov. 26 at 7:35 and 7:54 p.m., another two cars slid off snowy roadways: the earlier off of Charlotte Road, and the later near the intersection of Route 116 and 2A in St. George. No injuries.
Nov. 26 at 8:47 p.m., officers helped direct traffic while a driver attempted to move their car, stuck on the snowy hill section of North Road.
Nov. 26 at 10:42 p.m., officers assisted the Howard Center with an incident on Hawk Lane.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.