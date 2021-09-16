Sept. 5 at 12:25 a.m., a single car veered off the roadway near Baldwin and Charlotte roads, causing damage but no injuries.
Sept. 6 at 10:16 a.m., police served a trespass notice to someone from a residence on Beaver Pond Road.
Sept. 6 at 10:57 a.m., someone complained of speeding vehicles on Mechanicsville Road.
Sept. 6 at 3:14 p.m., police did not find a suspicious vehicle on Farmall Drive, behind the police department, as someone had reported.
Sept. 6 at 8:16 p.m., an officer checked on a resident of Silver Street on behalf of a concerned family member; the individual was doing fine.
Sept. 6 at 9:27 p.m., police gave an intoxicated man at Lyman Meadows a ride to a safe place where he could sleep it off and sober up.
Sept. 7 at 2:04 p.m., two cars crashed near Route 116 and Charlotte Road, causing damage but no injuries.
Sept. 7 at 5:38 p.m., a caller complained of a road rage incident in St. George, so Hinesburg officers offered information on how to contact state police who have jurisdiction in that area.
Sept. 7 at 5:44 p.m., police helped move a broken-down car out of the middle of the Charlotte Road and Route 116 intersection.
Sept. 7 at 8:11 p.m., officers assisted with a medical call on North Road.
Sept. 8 at 8:50 a.m., a caller reported some erratic driving on Commerce Street, but officers did not find the car when they checked the area.
Sept. 8 at 9:30 a.m., officers helped an elderly individual on Pine Crest Road with directions, offering to lead the way as the resident followed the cop cruiser.
Sept. 8 at 3:32 p.m., a minor car collision occurred in the Lantman’s Market parking lot.
Sept. 8 at 8:27 p.m., a false alarm was tripped on Route 116.
Sept. 9 at 9:38 a.m., officers assisted someone looking for information on how to handle juvenile problems.
Sept. 10 at 8 a.m., police investigated a vandalism incident on Commerce Street, where someone had tagged the garage door of Frost Beer Works (see photo). The case is still under investigation.
Sept. 10 at 12:43 p.m., police are actively investigating a fraudulent check on Commerce Street.
Sept. 10 at 4:11 p.m., officers investigated a fake ID being used at the liquor store on Commerce Street.
Sept. 11 at 8:58 a.m., an officer attended a 9/11 memorial ceremony.
Sept. 11 at 3 p.m., officers assisted Shelburne Police with a suicidal individual.
Sept. 11 at 7 p.m., officers checked the area near Commerce Street looking for an elderly individual who their spouse was concerned about, but the person was not found.
